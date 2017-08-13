Behind center • The Broncos’ starting quarterback spot is up for grabs. Senior Baylr Eldredge and junior Corbin Palmer both have fared well in the spread offense during preseason practices. “Both guys are making it a very difficult choice to make for the coaching staff,” Christensen said. Even without the changes, San Juan would have had to install a new starter since last year’s starter, Jordan Blake, graduated. The new scheme and healthy competition will tell a lot about where this year’s Broncos finish.