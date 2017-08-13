Behind center • Legas started the last five games of the 2016 season, going 4-1 at quarterback. He ended up throwing for 1,367 yards while running for 619 yards. He caught 12 balls for 240 yards and a score before becoming the QB, so there’s plenty of reasons for optimism with him back. “In just five starts, rushing over 600 yards and also controlling the ball very well, he’s got it handled,” Hill said.