In the trenches • The new Ogden coach calls the line play “the key to the whole thing.” Thompson fortunately has three returning starters on the offensive line. Senior Kyle Christensen (6-0, 220) is an athletic left tackle, while senior Alfredo Munoz (6-1, 275) and senior Isaac Hernandez (6-2, 290) will be back at center and guard spots, although Hernandez also can play tackle. Christensen is expected to be a regular on the D-line at tackle, while senior Alex Drake (6-1, 190) is a strong defensive end. Alex Velasquez (5-8, 215) and Peyton Raimondi (6-3, 215) are seniors looking for expanded roles on the line. The Tigers have a valuable new resource in rugby player Tui Labaki (6-0, 240), who is out for football his senior year.