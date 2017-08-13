In the trenches • Brian Rodriguez (6-3, 230) is one block to build around as the new coach puts together his line. Rodriguez can play on both sides — offensively at center and defensively at either a tackle or end position. Taten Ringle (5-7, 170) may be a regular at D-end if not at linebacker. Crittenden is toying with moving some of his running backs over to the line. “We’re kind of short on line depth,” he said.