Gary Crittenden was a longtime football assistant in Morgan, but living in Coalville knowing that North Summit needed a coach was making it tougher and tougher for him not to do anything about it.
“My boy’s going to be a freshman, and I didn’t apply right at first,” Crittenden said.
He was a senior on the 1991 state championship team at North Summit, the school’s third title in a row.
“I couldn’t see these kids and look them in the eye, knowing I didn’t do what I could do,” Crittenden said.
So he applied and got the job. It’s a team that has some returning talent, although North Summit is lacking depth on the line. Crittenden is ready to put in the work to return the program to its past glory.
“I want these kids to have the same memories we did,” Crittenden said. “The championships were amazing, the relationships were unreal.”
NORTH SUMMIT BRAVES
Coach • Gary Crittenden, first year
Last season • 4-7, 3-2 in Class 2A North; Advanced to 2A state quarterfinals
State championships • 1964, 1972, 1989, 1990, 1991, 2007, 2008
Other state title game appearances • 1955, 1974, 1975, 1978
2017 SCHEDULE
Aug. 18 • at Layton Christian, 4 p.m.
Aug. 25 • Duchesne, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 • at Enterprise, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 • South Sevier, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 • Gunnison Valley, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 • at Delta, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 • Millard, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 • American Leadership, 7 p.m.
Oct. 12 (Thurs.) • at South Summit, 7 p.m.
Behind center • Woolstenhume is a name that barely fits on a uniform, but this last name has proved instrumental to North Summit success as of late. While Tristan Woolstenhume graduated after rushing for 1,597 yards, Wade Woolstenhume (6 foot, 165 pounds) is back as the team’s quarterback for his senior season. At running back, it’ll be up to seniors Christian Martinez (5-8, 200) and Quaide Richins (6-0, 200) to pick up the mantle of Tristan Woolstenhume and 700-yard-plus rusher Rand Pentz.
Ball hawks • He’s not big, but junior Quinn Chappell is called a lockdown cornerback by his coach. He did see some varsity time as a sophomore last year. Braves supporters also may see Martinez in the secondary if he’s not at linebacker. “If he’s standing on the sidelines, I’m not doing my job,” Crittenden said. Offensively, the coach calls his wide receivers a work-in-progress, although senior Chase Perry (5-10, 150) figures to be a leading target.
In the trenches • Brian Rodriguez (6-3, 230) is one block to build around as the new coach puts together his line. Rodriguez can play on both sides — offensively at center and defensively at either a tackle or end position. Taten Ringle (5-7, 170) may be a regular at D-end if not at linebacker. Crittenden is toying with moving some of his running backs over to the line. “We’re kind of short on line depth,” he said.
Hit men • Senior Checotee Buckway, a transfer from Oregon, is being tabbed as a middle linebacker. With most of the leading tacklers from the 2016 season having graduated, North Summit will need assistance. Ringle did have 46 stops last year and could be at an outside linebacker spot once again, and Richins likely will be available for repeat linebacker duty.
Key returners • Wade Woolstenhume, Sr. (QB); Brian Rodriguez, Sr. (C/DL); Taten Ringle, Sr. (LB/DE); Quaide Richins, Sr. (RB/LB)
Key losses • Tristan Woolstenhume, RB/LB; Rand Pentz, RB/LB; Logan Rex, LB; Tyler Coleman, DL
The next wave • Quinn Chappell, Jr. (CB); Checotee Buckway, Sr. (MLB); Jaeger Deweese, Jr. (WR/S); Eddie Rodriguez, Sr. (OL/DL)