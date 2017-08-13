Behind center • Senior running back Beau Robinson will return as the team’s leading rusher and will be the workhorse in the backfield, using his 6-foot-1, 190-pound frame to wear down opposing defenders. Junior Jace Dart also saw a lot of varsity time as a sophomore and will be Robinson’s primary partner at tailback. Other upperclassmen will fill in, and sophomore Hunter Schroeder is expected to get a lot of varsity reps. Returning at quarterback is junior Brady Hall, who threw for more than 700 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. “He’s matured a lot this year, and we really like his development from the beginning of camp to now,” Lee said about Hall.