Difficult circumstances plagued Mountain Crest last season.
Despite new high school Ridgeline taking a large chunk out of the school’s student body, the Mustangs were forced to remain in Class 5A until 2017’s realignment.
Then long-time coach Mark Wootton stepped away from the program.
After being forced to play undermanned and with little experience, second-year coach Jason Lee is hoping to reap the benefits of a tough season in 2016 with loads of returning starters who have the size and skill to dominate at the 4A level.
“Our depth is a lot better,” Lee said. “We’re a lot stronger and deeper. Everybody is coming back, and our sophomore and freshman class coming up have really shown a lot. There are a few sophomores that are going to help us out quite a bit, and that’s important for the future.”
The Mustangs are eager to prove that they can contend in the new classification.
“I think 4A is going to be one of the most competitive [classifications] in the state,” Lee said. “There are a lot of great teams.”
MOUNTAIN CREST MUSTANGS
Coach • Jason Lee, second year
Last season • 3-6, 1-5 in Region 1
State championships • 1987, 2001, 2005
Other state title game appearances • 1991, 1992, 2010, 2012
2017 SCHEDULE
Aug. 18 • at Highland, 7 p.m.
Aug. 25 • Wasatch, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 • Box Elder, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 • Stansbury, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 • at Ridgeline, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 • Sky View, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 • at Bear River, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 • Logan, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 • at Green Canyon, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 • at Tooele, 7 p.m.
Behind center • Senior running back Beau Robinson will return as the team’s leading rusher and will be the workhorse in the backfield, using his 6-foot-1, 190-pound frame to wear down opposing defenders. Junior Jace Dart also saw a lot of varsity time as a sophomore and will be Robinson’s primary partner at tailback. Other upperclassmen will fill in, and sophomore Hunter Schroeder is expected to get a lot of varsity reps. Returning at quarterback is junior Brady Hall, who threw for more than 700 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. “He’s matured a lot this year, and we really like his development from the beginning of camp to now,” Lee said about Hall.
Ball hawks • A young quarterback’s best friend is a big and reliable receiver. Hall has that in 6-2, 230-pound senior wideout Creedyn Foulger, who returns after leading the team in receptions, receiving yards, yards per reception and receiving touchdowns last season. The size and skill out wide doesn’t end there. Senior Nicholas Nethercott (6-3, 210 pounds) is another big perimeter target, as well as fellow senior Cameron Moser (6-3, 185). All three also will be looking to get their hands on a few passes on the defensive side from their respective linebacker/cornerback spots.
In the trenches • Senior Eli Wells (6-3, 245) will anchor the offensive front, and he’ll also be a valuable nose guard on the defensive side. Senior Dawson Law is another valued two-way player at center/defensive tackle. Senior Kevin Loo will be a key rotation player on the defensive front after a good summer. Sophomore Edgardo Huerta (6-0, 230) should get better with experience on the lines.
Hit men • Josh Powell led the team in tackles a year ago, and he’ll be the typical big-hitter at middle linebacker. Creedyn Foulger will be another physical presence at linebacker, with Nick Nethercott and senior Kyler Olsen providing run support from the defensive backfield. Kyler’s younger brother Camden is expected to see time at safety as a sophomore.
Key returners • Brady Hall, Jr. (QB); Beau Robinson, Sr. (RB); Creedyn Foulger, Sr. (TE/WR/LB); Joshua Powell, Sr. (LB/RB); Nick Nethercott (WR/DB)
Key losses • Keone Tupuola, DL (32 tackles, 3 sacks)
The next wave • Edgardo Huerta, Soph. (DL); Camden Olsen, Soph. (WR/DB); Hunter Schroeder, Soph. (RB); Garrenn Burgess, Soph. (LB)