Ball hawks • The candidates for running back also will spread out among the wide receiver slots, which does have limited returning experience (one catch) in junior Tyson Hurd (6-2, 190). Junior Hunter Thomas (5-10, 170) is expected to line up wide, while the best ball-catching option might be senior tight end Chase Trussel (6-2, 210). He has been starting on defense since his sophomore year and is called a “do-everything kid” by Christiansen. On defense, Neuenschwander has shown a knack for getting to the ball from the free safety position.