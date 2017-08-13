Milford is stacked. Like first-team all-state returning quarterback, four other first-teamers returning and an offensive line that returns all but one player.
Oh, and the quarterback is only a sophomore.
“Our whole team is looking 10 times better this year than we did a year ago at this time,” coach Thane Marshall said. “These kids have worked their tail ends off to be better this season.”
Quarterback Bryson Barnes threw for 1,916 yards and 19 touchdowns last season. He had a 55.1 percent completion rate.
He’ll have his top three receivers back, too.
The Tigers’ schedule will push them, but if they can get a favorable seed in the playoffs, watch out.
MILFORD TIGERS
Coach • Thane Marshall, fourth year
Last season • 7-4, 3-1 in Class 1A South; Lost to Duchesne, 47-0, in Class 1A state semifinal
State title game appearances • 1994
2017 SCHEDULE
Aug. 18 • at Gunnison Valley, 7 p.m.
Aug. 25 • White Pine (Nev.), 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 • at Layton Christian Academy, 4 p.m.
Sept. 15 • Rich, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 • at Duchesne, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 • Altamont, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 • Kanab, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 • at Monticello, 7 p.m.
Oct. 19 • Parowan, 7 p.m.
Behind center • Barnes lit up the Class 1A South last year, averaging 227 yards per game in region matchups. He was rewarded with the first-team all-state nod as a freshman. His youth and experience is a dangerous mix for the Tigers’ opponents. The Tigers also have senior running back Ty Netto returning. He also was an all-state selection after rushing for 614 yards and nine touchdowns. Netto “has gained speed and size in the offseason,” Marshall said.
Ball hawks • The top three receivers last season — Jaxon Davis, Stetson Wright and Colton Pomerinke — are back. The trio combined for 1,377 yards last season. They are sure to make their senior seasons even more memorable. Davis was a first-team selection, while Wright made the second team. Senior Cole Wilson also returns this season.
In the trenches • None of the offensive scoring weapons will be effective without a solid offensive line. Lucky for the Tigers, they have just that. Five starters are returning and have accolades and experience on their resumes. Trae Williamson, Sid Hardy, Alec Williams, Ike Keller and Wyatt Parker combined for 242 tackles last year.
Hit men • Williamson was a workhorse last season with 163 tackles and four sacks. Keller had five sacks. Last season’s team combined for 23 sacks and 799 total tackles. So, yeah, these Tigers are defensive.
Key returners • Ty Netto, Sr. (RB); Jaxon Davis, Sr. (WR); Stetson Wright, Sr. (WR); Colton Pomerinke, Sr. (WR); Trae Williamson, Sr. (MLB); Sid Hardy, Sr. (MLB/C); Alec Williams, Jr. (G/T/DT); Wyatt Parker, Jr. (T/G/DT)
Key losses • Colbon Henry, LT/DL; Preston Robinson, WR/CB
The next wave • Bryson Barnes, So. (QB); Ike Keller, So. (DL/G)