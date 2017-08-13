Behind center • Barnes lit up the Class 1A South last year, averaging 227 yards per game in region matchups. He was rewarded with the first-team all-state nod as a freshman. His youth and experience is a dangerous mix for the Tigers’ opponents. The Tigers also have senior running back Ty Netto returning. He also was an all-state selection after rushing for 614 yards and nine touchdowns. Netto “has gained speed and size in the offseason,” Marshall said.