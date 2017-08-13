In the trenches • It’s only at center where Pay doesn’t have a returning starter on the offensive line. Seniors Dallin Jackson (6-4, 255) and Isaiah O’Neal (6-2, 195) will play at tackle and guard on one side, while juniors Ty Hill (6-0, 260) and Kolton Petersen (6-0, 220) will line up on the other side. Justin Overall (5-9, 190) could get the nod to snap the ball. For defensive purposes, Hill and Jackson are tabbed to be tackles in the 4-3 scheme, while Petersen and Booth will be at defensive ends.