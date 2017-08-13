In the trenches • Experience is lacking along the offensive line for the Cowboys, who will look to younger players like sophomore Gauge Pine (6-1, 185) at offensive tackle and junior Colten Gill (6-0, 170) at guard. Pine and Gill also will play on the defensive line, but Grantsville has more options on that side of the ball. Junior Isaac Riding has been playing well at defensive end, according to the coach, and sophomore Austin Gray (5-11, 240) also is in the mix.