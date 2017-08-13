Enterprise has a solid returning core in hopes of making a deeper run in 2017 after three straight early playoff exits.
South Summit ended Enterprise’s year in the Class 2A state quarterfinals each of the past three seasons.
The Wolves return 11 starters this season, with six on offense and five on defense. They will have plenty of options at quarterback, even with last year’s top passer, Jayson Holt, gone to graduation. Whoever gets the starting nod — ”We have three great quarterbacks,” coach Andy Messersmith said — will have a plethora of experienced receivers to target.
There are some questions on the lines, and the Wolves are missing some of last season’s key contributors.
ENTERPRISE WOLVES
Coach • Andy Messersmith, second year
Last season • 8-3, 3-2 in Class 2A South; Lost to South Summit, 55-23, in Class 2A state quarterfinal
State championships • 2003
Other state title game appearances • 2002, 2003, 2005
2017 SCHEDULE
Aug. 18 • Millard, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 • North Summit, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 • at Gunnison Valley, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 • at North Sevier, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 • San Juan, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 • at Grand County, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 • at South Sevier, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 • Beaver, 7 p.m.
Behind center • Last season’s starter, Holt, graduated, but the Wolves have at least three quarterbacks who can step into his shoes. Junior Tyler Hess got some quality time behind center last season, and he could have a leg up on the competition. Messersmith has him listed as a wide receiver in the preseason, so this will be an interesting position to watch.
Ball hawks • This is the position with the most depth. Senior wide receivers Jaylon Gardner and Kyle Fenn — and don’t forget about Hess — are back, as is junior slotback Ryan Holt. Holt was the leader of the group with 161 yards and one touchdown last season. Holt also was dangerous on the ground, rushing for 177 yards and one touchdown.
In the trenches • Senior outside linebacker A.J. Anderson and senior center Kasen Peterson are the stalwarts for the Wolves. The offensive and defensive lines were full of seniors last season, so this season may have some bumps. If the lines are shored up early, Enterprise will be poised for a deep playoff run.
Hit men • Anderson, Fenn and Gardner were among the top tacklers last season. The trio combined for 69 total tackles. Gardner also had three sacks to lead the Wolves last season. They will be called upon this season, too. There are a handful of upperclassmen on the roster who could be vital to the Wolves’ defense.
Key returners • Ryan Holt, Jr. (SB/C); Jaylon Gardner, Sr. (WR/DE); Kyle Fenn, Sr. (WR/S); Josh Lee, Sr. (T); Kasen Peterson, Sr. (C); A.J. Anderson, Sr. (OLB)
Key losses • Jesus Morales, MLB/RB; John Oswald, WR/OLB; Jayson Holt, QB/CB/FS; Caleb Koopmans, RB/SS/WR
The next wave • Tyler Hess, Jr. (QB/WR/C); Jack Lee, Jr. (RB/MLB)