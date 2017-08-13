In the trenches • Senior Drake Hoffman (6-2, 215) is called the “core of the line” by his coach. He started at defensive tackle last year, but he’ll get a starting nod as the starting center, too. Juniors Lon Huntsman (5-9, 165) and Jesse Barnett (5-8, 185) have been moved from running back to offensive guard spots. “We had to shore up our line a little bit,” Famailo said. “They’re not really happy, but it’s a team sport, and they want to do whatever they can to help the team.” Senior Landon Fairbanks (6-4, 240) and junior A.C. Reeve (6-1, 240) will provide additional manpower on the offensive line, while Reeve and senior Drake Hoffman (6-2, 215) bring physicality to the D-line as well.