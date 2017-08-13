Ball hawks • Nyberg recorded more than 1,000 yards receiving last year. He will be joined by Nate Mahi and Payden Harrah as primary targets for Barben. Although Harrah is a senior, Stokes believes he has been overlooked and will have a breakout season. “Payden will be a pretty special kids this season,” Stokes said. “He put a lot of time in and has showed a lot of impressive stuff this season. We look to him to have a really good season.