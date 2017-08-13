Ball hawks • Dwain Worrell (5-8, 160) showed his ability at cornerback in summer activities just before his senior year. “In camp, we kind of forgot he was there,” Bowen said, “because no one would throw his way.” Worrell will be at cornerback once again and will play both ways by adding receiving duties this season. Similarly, senior Jonathon Grundy (6-1, 185) will start at free safety as well as wideout after seeing some action last year. And offensively, the Colts will look for slot receiver Connor Hyde (5-8, 145) to get open during his senior season.