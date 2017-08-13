Behind center • The quarterback spot is up for grabs with the graduation of Matt Degn. It will come down to players who played the position on the sub-varsity level a year ago. Senior Ryan Wood (6 foot, 160 pounds) was the QB on the junior varsity squad, while junior Peyton Jones (6-2, 160) was the signal-caller for the sophomore team in 2016. Don’t be surprised to find either player line up at other spots on the offense. Wood saw time at running back and wide receiver on the JV. Senior Amoni Kaili (6-0, 200), who had 50 carries in 2016, likely will see more time at running back, while junior Braedon Wissler (5-9, 175) and senior Jackson Walker (5-7, 175) also should get more carries.