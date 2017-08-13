Ball hawks • Staheli actually caught the most passes for the Eagles in 2016, but he’ll occasionally need help from outside receivers. That’s where sophomore Hayden Shockley (5-10, 175) will come in. His older brother, Jackson Shockley (6-2, 180), actually could have been the quarterback once again for American Leadership, but he opted to go to tight end. “He asked for” the change, Porter said. “He’s the kind of kid that will do whatever to help the team.” Staheli’s instinct for the ball extends to the defense, where he picked off five passes while at free safety last season.