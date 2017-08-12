The teams (Last season’s record)

Canyon View (4-7) • Season preview coming soon

Cedar City (4-6) • Season preview coming soon

Desert Hills (10-2) • Season preview

Dixie (7-4) • Season preview coming soon

Hurricane (3-7) • Season preview coming soon

Pine View (10-3) • Season preview

Snow Canyon (3-7) • Season preview coming soon

The breakdown

This region has produced a state champion in five of the last six years, and there’s little reason to think that will change this season. Dixie, Desert Hills and Pine View are the top dogs, but expect a battle for the final playoff berth.

The favorite

Desert Hills • “Our sophomore class as a whole is pretty deep and talented. They will come in and everyone will get an opportunity to play and show what they have and make an impact,” coach Carl Franke says.

The dark horse

Dixie • “It’s just about calling the next man up and being ready when your name is called,” says coach Andy Stokes.

Players to watch

Penei Sewell, Sr., Desert Hills, OL/DL; Jacob Mpungi, Sr., Pine View, RB; Zach Nowatzke, Sr., Snow Canyon, WR; Tanner MacIntosh, Soph., Canyon View, RB/FS; Kolby Heaton, Sr., Hurricane, RB; Jacob Barben, Sr., Dixie, QB; Trent Mauer, Sr., Cedar City, RB

Key games

Jordan at Desert Hills (Aug. 18); Pine View at Lehi (Aug. 25); Dixie at Pine View (Sept. 22); Desert Hills at Pine View (Oct. 5); Dixie at Desert Hills (Oct. 11)

Fans’ poll

