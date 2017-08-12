The teams (Last season’s record)
Canyon View (4-7) • Season preview coming soon
Cedar City (4-6) • Season preview coming soon
Desert Hills (10-2) • Season preview
Dixie (7-4) • Season preview coming soon
Hurricane (3-7) • Season preview coming soon
Pine View (10-3) • Season preview
Snow Canyon (3-7) • Season preview coming soon
The breakdown
This region has produced a state champion in five of the last six years, and there’s little reason to think that will change this season. Dixie, Desert Hills and Pine View are the top dogs, but expect a battle for the final playoff berth.
The favorite
Desert Hills • “Our sophomore class as a whole is pretty deep and talented. They will come in and everyone will get an opportunity to play and show what they have and make an impact,” coach Carl Franke says.
The dark horse
Dixie • “It’s just about calling the next man up and being ready when your name is called,” says coach Andy Stokes.
Players to watch
Penei Sewell, Sr., Desert Hills, OL/DL; Jacob Mpungi, Sr., Pine View, RB; Zach Nowatzke, Sr., Snow Canyon, WR; Tanner MacIntosh, Soph., Canyon View, RB/FS; Kolby Heaton, Sr., Hurricane, RB; Jacob Barben, Sr., Dixie, QB; Trent Mauer, Sr., Cedar City, RB
Key games
Jordan at Desert Hills (Aug. 18); Pine View at Lehi (Aug. 25); Dixie at Pine View (Sept. 22); Desert Hills at Pine View (Oct. 5); Dixie at Desert Hills (Oct. 11)