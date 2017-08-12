The teams (Last season’s record)
Maple Mountain (7-6) • Season preview coming soon
Provo (7-5) • Season preview coming soon
Skyridge (6-5) • Season preview coming soon
Springville (12-1) • Season preview coming soon
Timpanogos (3-7) • Season preview
Wasatch (6-5) • Season preview coming soon
The breakdown
Springville, the state runner-up in Class 4A last season, returns senior running backs Bradley Nicol and Cole Bower and quarterback Ty Eriksson, which makes the Red Devils a force in the region. Wasatch could make some noise with Brock Cloward back at quarterback.
The favorite
Springville • “They have worked really hard and have gotten stronger, and we’re excited to have them on the O-line,” coach Willy Child says.
The dark horse
Skyridge • “We are still in that mode of developing the habits that will settle a foundation for the long term,” says coach Jon Lehman.
Players to watch
Kaden Bretzing, Jr., Timpanogos, C/DL; Brock Cloward, Sr., Wasatch, QB; Johnny Astle, Sr., Provo, DE/TE; Ty Eriksson, Sr., Springville, QB; Josh Hadfield, Sr., Skyridge, RB; Stetson Shuman, Sr., Maple Mountain, LB
Key games
Maple Mountain at Woods Cross (Aug. 18); Dixie at Springville (Aug. 18); Provo at Timpview (Sept. 8); Skyridge at Viewmont (Sept. 8); Lehi at Maple Mountain (Sept. 15); Springville at Skyridge (Oct. 6); Skyridge at Wasatch (Oct. 18)