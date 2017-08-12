The teams (Last season’s record)

Alta (11-2) • Season preview

Brighton (2-7) • Season preview

Corner Canyon (6-5) • Season preview

Cottonwood (1-9) • Season preview coming soon

Jordan (8-3) • Season preview

Timpview (9-3) • Season preview

The breakdown

Timpview and Alta might not just be the two best teams in this region, but in Class 5A. The Thunderbirds and Hawks have enough new talent and returners to fly high. Corner Canyon could sneak up on the leaders, and Jordan, despite having a new coach, plans to be a prominent figure when the region championship is passed out.

The favorite

Timpview • “In my mind, it’s a solid region and you’ve got to play those teams at some point,” coach Cary Whittingham says.

The dark horse

Corner Canyon • “There’s a little difference in the offense than they’re used to,” says coach Eric Kjar.

Players to watch

M.J. Tafisi, Sr., Alta, LB/TE; Salua Masina, Sr., Brighton, LB/TE; Zach Wilson, Sr., Corner Canyon, QB; Gabe Hagerman, Sr., Cottonwood, QB/OLB; Crew Wakley, Sr., Jordan, QB; Terrence Famui, Jr., Timpview, OLB

Key games

East at Timpview (Aug. 17); Lehi at Alta (Aug. 18); Timpview at Corner Canyon (Sept. 21); Alta at Timpview (Sept. 29); Jordan at Alta (Oct. 6); Timpview at Jordan (Oct. 12), Corner Canyon at Alta (Oct. 12); Jordan at Corner Canyon (Oct. 18)

