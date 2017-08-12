The teams (Last season’s record)
Alta (11-2) • Season preview
Brighton (2-7) • Season preview
Corner Canyon (6-5) • Season preview
Cottonwood (1-9) • Season preview coming soon
Jordan (8-3) • Season preview
Timpview (9-3) • Season preview
The breakdown
Timpview and Alta might not just be the two best teams in this region, but in Class 5A. The Thunderbirds and Hawks have enough new talent and returners to fly high. Corner Canyon could sneak up on the leaders, and Jordan, despite having a new coach, plans to be a prominent figure when the region championship is passed out.
The favorite
Timpview • “In my mind, it’s a solid region and you’ve got to play those teams at some point,” coach Cary Whittingham says.
The dark horse
Corner Canyon • “There’s a little difference in the offense than they’re used to,” says coach Eric Kjar.
Players to watch
M.J. Tafisi, Sr., Alta, LB/TE; Salua Masina, Sr., Brighton, LB/TE; Zach Wilson, Sr., Corner Canyon, QB; Gabe Hagerman, Sr., Cottonwood, QB/OLB; Crew Wakley, Sr., Jordan, QB; Terrence Famui, Jr., Timpview, OLB
Key games
East at Timpview (Aug. 17); Lehi at Alta (Aug. 18); Timpview at Corner Canyon (Sept. 21); Alta at Timpview (Sept. 29); Jordan at Alta (Oct. 6); Timpview at Jordan (Oct. 12), Corner Canyon at Alta (Oct. 12); Jordan at Corner Canyon (Oct. 18)