The teams (Last season’s record)
Highland (8-3) • Season preview
Lehi (8-4) • Season preview coming soon
Murray (3-7) • Season preview
Olympus (8-3) • Season preview coming soon
Skyline (4-6) • Season preview
West (0-9) • Season preview
The breakdown
Lehi is the Utah County interloper in a region centered farther north. And the Pioneers, led by standout quarterback Cammon Cooper, will have more than a little to say about who wins it all. Highland and Olympus are consistently good products, but both may need a few weeks to get back to the levels reached last season. And taking down tradition-rich Skyline won’t be an easy task.
The favorite
Lehi • “I am not as familiar with these teams. I am going off of what I have heard from others,” coach Ed Larson says.
The dark horse
Olympus • “I think we have a good, experienced group, that we have the potential to be a playoff-caliber team,” coach Aaron Whitehead says.
Players to watch
Trayton Keyes, Sr., Highland, RB; Cammon Cooper, Sr., Lehi QB; Brandon Alvarez, Sr., Murray TE/OLB; Cam Latu, Sr., Olympus, DE/TE; Taylor Larsen, Sr., Skyline, WR/FS; John Abercrombie, Sr., West, WR
Key games
Olympus at Lehi (Sept. 22); Highland at Olympus (Sept. 29); Skyline at Murray (Oct. 6); Lehi at Highland (Oct. 6); Olympus at Skyline (Oct. 13)