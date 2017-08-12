The teams (Last season’s record)
Bountiful (2-8) • Season preview
Box Elder (6-6) • Season preview
Roy (7-3) • Season preview
Viewmont (6-5) • Season preview
Woods Cross (6-5) • Season preview
The breakdown
Viewmont has the potential to be one of the more potent offenses in Class 5A with a quarterback and three capable receivers returning from last year. It would be a true rags-to-riches story if Bountiful overcame a 2-8 season last year to contend for the region title. It’s not out of the realm of possibility with several returning starters at the skill positions and some big hitters on defense.
The favorite
Viewmont • “We’re all very familiar with each other, and that’s going to make for a very competitive region,” coach Scott Ditty says.
The dark horse
Bountiful • “These kids know winning. They know how to win, and they expect to win,” says coach Andrew Fresques.
Players to watch
Jackson Strong, Sr., Viewmont, DL; Trace Tupe, Sr., Roy, RB/LB; Jax Weaver, Sr., Roy, RB/LB; Ashton Fornelius, Sr., Woods Cross, QB; Jaxon Wood, Sr., Bountiful,WR/DB/KR; Brock Hardy, Sr., Box Elder, LB/RB
Key games
Viewmont at Roy (Sept. 29); Bountiful at Woods Cross (Sept. 29); Woods Cross at Viewmont (Oct. 6); Viewmont at Bountiful (Oct. 13)