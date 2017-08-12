The teams (Last season’s record)

American Fork (9-5) • Season preview

Bingham (14-0) • Season preview coming soon

Lone Peak (12-2) • Season preview

Pleasant Grove (6-5) • Season preview

Westlake (4-6) • Season preview

The breakdown

Lone Peak, Pleasant Grove and American Fork all might have breathed a temporary sigh of relief when Herriman moved into a different league. But the replacement turned out to be perennial power Bingham, which beat Lone Peak in the Class 5A state title game last year. The four playoff teams from this region all could go deep into the state bracket.

The favorite

Bingham • “I think we have a lot of kids who will be anxious for their opportunity to shine,” says coach John Lambourne.

The dark horse

Pleasant Grove • “Every week you’re going to have a championship-type experience,”  coach Mark Wootton says.

Players to watch

Bronson Barron, Sr., American Fork, QB; Brayden Cosper, Sr., Bingham, WR; Connor Pay, Sr., Lone Peak, OT; Jake Jenson, Jr., Pleasant Grove, QB; Cameron Byrd, Sr., Westlake, OT

Key games

Pleasant Grove at Bingham (Sept. 15); American Fork at Lone Peak (Sept. 22); Lone Peak at Bingham (Sept. 29); American Fork at Pleasant Grove (Oct. 6); Bingham at American Fork (Oct. 13)

