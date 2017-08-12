The teams (Last season’s record)
American Fork (9-5) • Season preview
Bingham (14-0) • Season preview coming soon
Lone Peak (12-2) • Season preview
Pleasant Grove (6-5) • Season preview
Westlake (4-6) • Season preview
The breakdown
Lone Peak, Pleasant Grove and American Fork all might have breathed a temporary sigh of relief when Herriman moved into a different league. But the replacement turned out to be perennial power Bingham, which beat Lone Peak in the Class 5A state title game last year. The four playoff teams from this region all could go deep into the state bracket.
The favorite
Bingham • “I think we have a lot of kids who will be anxious for their opportunity to shine,” says coach John Lambourne.
The dark horse
Pleasant Grove • “Every week you’re going to have a championship-type experience,” coach Mark Wootton says.
Players to watch
Bronson Barron, Sr., American Fork, QB; Brayden Cosper, Sr., Bingham, WR; Connor Pay, Sr., Lone Peak, OT; Jake Jenson, Jr., Pleasant Grove, QB; Cameron Byrd, Sr., Westlake, OT
Key games
Pleasant Grove at Bingham (Sept. 15); American Fork at Lone Peak (Sept. 22); Lone Peak at Bingham (Sept. 29); American Fork at Pleasant Grove (Oct. 6); Bingham at American Fork (Oct. 13)