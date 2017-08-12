The teams (Last season’s record)

Copper Hills (0-9) • Season preview

East (14-0) • Season preview

Herriman (5-5) • Season preview

Riverton (1-9) • Season preview

Taylorsville (5-7) • Season preview

West Jordan (8-3) • Season preview

The breakdown

West Jordan and Taylorsville look like playoff teams, while Herriman, two years removed from a state title, is a region contender. East, the two-time defending state champion in Class 4A, has the  talent level to make it the favorite right away.

The favorite

East • “If we have the IMGs of the world on our schedule and if we’re going to make that kind of commitment to play those kinds of teams, then we want to play the best possible teams in Utah,” coach Brandon Matich says.

The dark horse

Herriman • “If we continue on our path as far as work ethic and mastering the crafts I’ve asked the kids to do, we can progress to be a contender,” says coach Dustin Pearce.

Players to watch

Jumarius Earls, Sr., Copper Hills, WR; Junior Angilau, Sr., East, OT; Jaren Kump, Sr., Herriman, OT; Tyson Wilstead, Jr., Riverton, QB; Dane Leituala, Jr., Taylorsville, QB/S

Key games

East at Timpview (Aug. 17); Lone Peak at Herriman (Aug. 18); East at Bingham (Aug. 25); Herriman at East (Sept. 22); Taylorsville at West Jordan (Sept. 22); IMG Academy (Fla.) at East (Oct. 20)

