The teams (Last season’s record)
Copper Hills (0-9) • Season preview
East (14-0) • Season preview
Herriman (5-5) • Season preview
Riverton (1-9) • Season preview
Taylorsville (5-7) • Season preview
West Jordan (8-3) • Season preview
The breakdown
West Jordan and Taylorsville look like playoff teams, while Herriman, two years removed from a state title, is a region contender. East, the two-time defending state champion in Class 4A, has the talent level to make it the favorite right away.
The favorite
East • “If we have the IMGs of the world on our schedule and if we’re going to make that kind of commitment to play those kinds of teams, then we want to play the best possible teams in Utah,” coach Brandon Matich says.
The dark horse
Herriman • “If we continue on our path as far as work ethic and mastering the crafts I’ve asked the kids to do, we can progress to be a contender,” says coach Dustin Pearce.
Players to watch
Jumarius Earls, Sr., Copper Hills, WR; Junior Angilau, Sr., East, OT; Jaren Kump, Sr., Herriman, OT; Tyson Wilstead, Jr., Riverton, QB; Dane Leituala, Jr., Taylorsville, QB/S
Key games
East at Timpview (Aug. 17); Lone Peak at Herriman (Aug. 18); East at Bingham (Aug. 25); Herriman at East (Sept. 22); Taylorsville at West Jordan (Sept. 22); IMG Academy (Fla.) at East (Oct. 20)