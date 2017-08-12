The teams (Last season’s record)
Cyprus (1-8) • Season preview
Granger (5-5) • Season preview
Hillcrest (3-7) • Season preview
Hunter (6-7) • Season preview
Kearns (8-3) • Season preview
The breakdown
Three of the five teams weren’t even playing in the largest classification last year, but now Kearns, Hillcrest and Cyprus join the fray. With the example of Granger and Hunter already in place, the ground-and-pound style will be enhanced with the addition of Kearns.
The favorite
Kearns • “It’s no secret Kearns hasn’t won a region championship or a playoff game in 20-plus years. We want to make the change from being a good team to a great team,” coach Matt Rickards says.
The dark horse
Granger • “The majority of them have been starting since they were freshmen. ... They were the guys who were getting pushed around a little when they were younger. Now they get to give it back a little bit,” says coach Mike Morgan.
Players to watch
Soujah Gasu, Sr., Cyprus, RB; Tiger Mulitalo, Sr., Granger, OT/DL; Keala Mahe, Sr., Hillcrest, C/LB; Late Makakono, Sr., Hunter, RB/DB; Sese Filila, Sr., Kearns, RB
Key games
West Jordan at Kearns (Aug. 25); Granger at Hillcrest (Sept. 15); Hunter at Granger (Sept. 22); Kearns at Cyprus (Sept. 22); Kearns at Hunter (Sept. 29); Granger at Kearns (Oct. 13)