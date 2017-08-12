The teams (Last season’s record)
Bear River (8-4) • Season preview coming soon
Green Canyon (inaugural season) • Season preview
Logan (1-9) • Season preview
Mountain Crest (3-6) • Season preview coming soon
Ridgeline (8-4) • Season preview
Sky View (6-4) • Season preview
The breakdown
The Mustangs, who are used to competing in the state’s largest classification, return 16 of 22 starters in their pursuit of being king of the mostly Cache Valley region. Green Canyon will try to build a winner in its first season, while Bear River and second-year Ridgeline attempt to build off last year’s success.
The favorite
Mountain Crest • “We’re a lot stronger and deeper. Everybody is coming back, and our sophomore and freshman class coming up have really shown a lot,” coach Jason Lee says.
The dark horse
Bear River • With an experienced QB, more runners in the backfield beside him and some key returners on defense, the Bears could be a contender.
Players to watch
Brodie Martin, Sr., Sky View, WR; Creedyn Foulger, Sr., Mountain Crest, WR/LB; Tayden Fenton, Jr., Ridgeline, OL/DL; Kaygen Canfield, Sr., Bear River, QB; Chad Yorgason, Sr., Green Canyon, WR/DB; Brandon Dodd, Sr., Logan, TE/DE
Key games
Ridgeline at Mountain Crest (Sept. 15); Logan at Green Canyon (Sept. 15); Sky View at Mountain Crest (Sept. 22); Green Canyon at Sky View (Oct. 6)