The teams (Last season’s record)

Bear River (8-4) • Season preview coming soon

Green Canyon (inaugural season) • Season preview

Logan (1-9) • Season preview

Mountain Crest (3-6) • Season preview coming soon

Ridgeline (8-4) • Season preview

Sky View (6-4) • Season preview

The breakdown

The Mustangs, who are used to competing in the state’s largest classification, return 16 of 22 starters in their pursuit of being king of the mostly Cache Valley region. Green Canyon will try to build a winner in its first season, while Bear River and second-year Ridgeline attempt to build off last year’s success.

The favorite

Mountain Crest • “We’re a lot stronger and deeper. Everybody is coming back, and our sophomore and freshman class coming up have really shown a lot,” coach Jason Lee says.

The dark horse

Bear River • With an experienced QB, more runners in the backfield beside him and some key returners on defense, the Bears could be a contender.

Players to watch

Brodie Martin, Sr., Sky View, WR; Creedyn Foulger, Sr., Mountain Crest, WR/LB; Tayden Fenton, Jr., Ridgeline, OL/DL; Kaygen Canfield, Sr., Bear River, QB; Chad Yorgason, Sr., Green Canyon, WR/DB; Brandon Dodd, Sr., Logan, TE/DE

Key games

Ridgeline at Mountain Crest (Sept. 15); Logan at Green Canyon (Sept. 15); Sky View at Mountain Crest (Sept. 22); Green Canyon at Sky View (Oct. 6)

Fans’ poll

Comments