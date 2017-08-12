The teams (Last season’s record)

Ben Lomond (5-6) • Season preview

Bonneville (1-9) • Season preview

Ogden (0-9) • Season preview coming soon

Park City (6-6) • Season preview

Stansbury (9-3) • Season preview coming soon

Tooele (9-2) • Season preview coming soon

The breakdown

Stansbury, Tooele and Park City were part of the same region last year. Bonneville, Ben Lomond and Ogden are cognizant of each other due to location. Now the Ogden-area schools get to play each other as part of the same league. Stansbury figures to be the one left standing at the end, although everything else seems up for grabs.

The favorite

Stansbury • “We feel we are as good as we were last year, maybe a little better on the offensive line,” says coach Clint Christiansen.

The dark horse

Tooele • “We’ve got some key kids coming back —  four or five on the offense and three or four on defense — so we’re not left totally in the dark,” says coach Jeff Lewis.

Players to watch

Dane McGregor, Sr., Ben Lomond, LB; Jaxson Sears, Sr., Bonneville, MLB; Carson White, Sr., Ogden, QB/S; Beau Pederson, Sr., Park City, QB; Jet Richins, Jr., Stansbury, QB/LB; Jeno Bins, Sr., Tooele, RB/MLB

Key games

Dixie at Tooele (Sept. 1); Tooele at Stansbury (Sept. 15); Ogden at Bonneville (Sept. 15); Stansbury at Park City (Sept. 29); Ben Lomond at Bonneville (Sept. 29); Ben Lomond at Ogden (Oct. 13)

Fans’ poll

Comments