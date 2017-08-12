The teams (Last season’s record)
Ben Lomond (5-6) • Season preview
Bonneville (1-9) • Season preview
Ogden (0-9) • Season preview coming soon
Park City (6-6) • Season preview
Stansbury (9-3) • Season preview coming soon
Tooele (9-2) • Season preview coming soon
The breakdown
Stansbury, Tooele and Park City were part of the same region last year. Bonneville, Ben Lomond and Ogden are cognizant of each other due to location. Now the Ogden-area schools get to play each other as part of the same league. Stansbury figures to be the one left standing at the end, although everything else seems up for grabs.
The favorite
Stansbury • “We feel we are as good as we were last year, maybe a little better on the offensive line,” says coach Clint Christiansen.
The dark horse
Tooele • “We’ve got some key kids coming back — four or five on the offense and three or four on defense — so we’re not left totally in the dark,” says coach Jeff Lewis.
Players to watch
Dane McGregor, Sr., Ben Lomond, LB; Jaxson Sears, Sr., Bonneville, MLB; Carson White, Sr., Ogden, QB/S; Beau Pederson, Sr., Park City, QB; Jet Richins, Jr., Stansbury, QB/LB; Jeno Bins, Sr., Tooele, RB/MLB
Key games
Dixie at Tooele (Sept. 1); Tooele at Stansbury (Sept. 15); Ogden at Bonneville (Sept. 15); Stansbury at Park City (Sept. 29); Ben Lomond at Bonneville (Sept. 29); Ben Lomond at Ogden (Oct. 13)