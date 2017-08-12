The teams
Mountain View (0-10) • Season preview coming soon
Orem (5-7) • Season preview coming soon
Payson (1-10) • Season preview coming soon
Salem Hills (6-5) • Season preview coming soon
Spanish Fork (4-6) • Season preview coming soon
Uintah (5-6) • Season preview coming soon
The breakdown
Orem returns 14 starters from a playoff team last season. Salem Hills was the lone team in the new region to post a winning record last season, and the Skyhawks return QB James Nelson. The Dons return eight defensive starters and should be in the mix for the playoffs.
The favorite
Orem • “We’ve got a lot of kids that are hungry, pulling in the same directions, are excited and coachable,” coach Jeremy Hill says.
The dark horse
Salem Hills • “This year, we are going to try to simplify the offense to try and give him some easier reads and make him more efficient,” coach Harry Schwenke says about QB James Nelson.
Players to watch
Duce Anderson, Soph., Mountain View, QB; Puka Nacua, Jr., Orem, WR; Matt Van Moos, Sr., Payson, QB; James Nelson, Sr., Salem Hills, QB; Gavin Campbell, Sr., Spanish Fork, DE; Alex Foster, Jr., Uintah, OL/DL
Key games
Orem at Bingham (Aug. 18); Desert Hills at Salem Hills (Aug. 25); Corner Canyon at Orem (Sept. 8); Spanish Fork at Salem Hills (Sept. 22); Orem at Salem Hills (Sept. 29)