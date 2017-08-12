The teams

Mountain View (0-10) • Season preview coming soon

Orem (5-7) • Season preview coming soon

Payson (1-10) • Season preview coming soon

Salem Hills (6-5) • Season preview coming soon

Spanish Fork (4-6) • Season preview coming soon

Uintah (5-6) • Season preview coming soon

The breakdown

Orem returns 14 starters from a playoff team last season. Salem Hills was the lone team in the new region to post a winning record last season, and the Skyhawks return QB James Nelson. The Dons return eight defensive starters and should be in the mix for the playoffs.

The favorite

Orem • “We’ve got a lot of kids that are hungry, pulling in the same directions, are excited and coachable,” coach Jeremy Hill says.

The dark horse

Salem Hills • “This year, we are going to try to simplify the offense to try and give him some easier reads and make him more efficient,” coach Harry Schwenke says about QB James Nelson.

Players to watch

Duce Anderson, Soph., Mountain View, QB; Puka Nacua, Jr., Orem, WR; Matt Van Moos, Sr., Payson, QB; James Nelson, Sr., Salem Hills, QB; Gavin Campbell, Sr., Spanish Fork, DE; Alex Foster, Jr., Uintah, OL/DL

Key games

Orem at Bingham (Aug. 18); Desert Hills at Salem Hills (Aug. 25); Corner Canyon at Orem (Sept. 8); Spanish Fork at Salem Hills (Sept. 22); Orem at Salem Hills (Sept. 29)

Fans‘ poll

