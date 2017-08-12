The teams (Last season’s record)
Clearfield (2-9) • Season preview
Davis (7-4) • Season preview
Fremont (11-2) • Season preview
Layton (6-4) • Season preview
Northridge (4-7) • Season preview
Syracuse (7-4) • Season preview
Weber (3-7) • Season preview
Breakdown
If coaching experience means anything, Layton might be the favorite because Jim Batchelor is easily the longest tenured in the region with 13 years. Davis, Fremont, Northridge and Syracuse all have new coaches, making Clearfield’s Andre Dyson (fourth year) and Weber’s Matt Hammer (fifth year) seem like wily veterans by comparison.
The favorite
Syracuse • “I feel like we have experience back in some key spots,” coach Mike Knight says.
The dark horse
Weber • “We were that team last year where we did a lot of good things and we didn’t get rewarded because we didn’t make a few plays,” says Hammer.
Players to watch
Jaxon Mansfield, Sr., Clearfield, QB; Jace Hinton, Sr., Davis, WR; Heston Hobbs, Sr., Fremont, LB; John Hunt, Jr., Layton, QB/DE; Tavis Fitzgerald, Sr., Northridge, DL; Ty Metcalfe, Sr., Syracuse, QB; Tysen Lewis, Sr., Weber, OT
Key games
Davis at Layton (Sept. 11); Syracuse at Weber (Sept. 22); Fremont at Syracuse (Sept. 29); Weber at Fremont (Oct. 5); Syracuse at Clearfield (Oct. 6)