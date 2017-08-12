Class 6A
1. East • Loaded Leopards make big move into state’s biggest class.
2. Bingham • Miners prepare to defend state crown against usual rivals and new interlopers (see above).
3. Lone Peak • New group of Knights try to take final step to a state championship.
4. Pleasant Grove • Young group of Vikings surprised last year, will be tougher to sneak up on teams this year.
5. Herriman • Mustangs try to recapture magic of 2015 with 11 returning starters.
Class 5A
1. Timpview • A mix of returners and new talent has Thunderbirds itching to get back to state title game.
2. Alta • Star runner Josh Davis is gone, but top QB Will Dana is back to lead Hawks.
3. Lehi • Quarterback Cammon Cooper leads Pioneers’ team with plenty of returning starters.
4. Springville • Red Devils made the Class 4A title game last year, but graduation losses make another climb more difficult.
5. Corner Canyon • Chargers now led by former Jordan coach Eric Kjar, whose new team has Boise State-bound QB Zach Wilson.
Class 4A
1. Desert Hills • Thunder, with a half dozen offensive starters back, shoot for another title after winning Class 3AA last year.
2. Pine View • Tough loss in state championship game has toughened Panthers for another run.
3. Dixie • Jacob Barben-to-Hobbs Nyberg combo back to take Flyers to new heights.
4. Sky View • Bobcats, formerly of Class 5A, move down a couple of classification and have several returning starters.
5. Ridgeline • Year 2 for Riverhawks after losing to Desert Hills in 2016 state quarterfinals.
Class 3A
1. Juan Diego • Quarterback Zach Hoffman is back to lead Soaring Eagle quest for a repeat title.
2. Summit Academy • Bears on the rise, but now in a larger classification.
3. Morgan • Trojans hungry for more after reaching state title game in 2015 and state semifinals in 2016 but have plenty of holes to fill.
4. Juab • Limited returning experience but enough to raise hopes for Wasps.
5. Grantsville • New coach for Cowboys, who slide down a classification for 2017.
Class 2A
1. Beaver • Beavers assistant Jon Marshall moves into lead role as team seeks third consecutive state title.
2. Delta • Eight returning starters on offense make Rabbits an instant contender after playing for Class 3A state championship last year.
3. South Summit • Wildcats confident heading into 2017 with several important components back.
4. San Juan • Broncos only lost twice last year — both to South Summit— and will try to go beyond the state semifinals this time.
5. Enterprise • Six starters back on offense should get Wolves off to a solid start.
Class 1A
1. Duchesne • Younger players move into starting roles as proud Eagles try to add another title.
2. Kanab • Close losses in two straight championship games have Cowboys bent on another try.
3. Milford • Senior-heavy Tigers primed to crack into the small school elite.
4. Rich • Rebels need to avoid injury bug, but have a shot at everything if healthy.
5. Layton Christian • Some of the biggest players in the Class 1A ranks are found along the Eagles’ line.