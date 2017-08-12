The teams (Last season’s record)

Juab (8-4) • Season preview

Juan Diego (8-4) • Season preview

Manti (3-7) • Season preview

North Sanpete (4-5) • Season preview coming soon

Richfield (1-9) • Season preview

Summit Academy (9-2) • Season preview

The breakdown

Juan Diego, with half of its starters back on both sides of the ball, will be trying for the three-peat. But Summit Academy, with an experienced offensive line and its leading rusher back, jumps up a classification and will be a factor. Sleep on Juab at your own peril.

The favorite

Juan Diego • “You can’t just measure your season based off if you win a championship because you’ll be disappointed more often than not,” coach John Colosimo says.

The dark horse

Summit Academy • “I think the big question mark is how are we going to be able to adapt to the bigger classification with bigger kids and deeper programs,” says coach Les Hamilton.

Players to watch

Zach Hoffman, Sr., Juan Diego, QB; Mitch Hansen, Sr., Summit Academy, RB; Joey Aagard, Sr., Juab, RB/LB; Tanner Rasmussen, Sr., Manti, RB/LB; Emmitt Hafen, Sr., Richfield, QB; Cesar Lemus, Jr., North Sanpete, WR

Key games

Summit Academy at Juab (Sept. 29); North Sanpete at Richfield (Sept. 29); Juab at Juan Diego (Oct. 6); Summit Academy at Juan Diego (Oct. 13)

Fans’ poll

