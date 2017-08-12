The teams (Last season’s record)
Juab (8-4) • Season preview
Juan Diego (8-4) • Season preview
Manti (3-7) • Season preview
North Sanpete (4-5) • Season preview coming soon
Richfield (1-9) • Season preview
Summit Academy (9-2) • Season preview
The breakdown
Juan Diego, with half of its starters back on both sides of the ball, will be trying for the three-peat. But Summit Academy, with an experienced offensive line and its leading rusher back, jumps up a classification and will be a factor. Sleep on Juab at your own peril.
The favorite
Juan Diego • “You can’t just measure your season based off if you win a championship because you’ll be disappointed more often than not,” coach John Colosimo says.
The dark horse
Summit Academy • “I think the big question mark is how are we going to be able to adapt to the bigger classification with bigger kids and deeper programs,” says coach Les Hamilton.
Players to watch
Zach Hoffman, Sr., Juan Diego, QB; Mitch Hansen, Sr., Summit Academy, RB; Joey Aagard, Sr., Juab, RB/LB; Tanner Rasmussen, Sr., Manti, RB/LB; Emmitt Hafen, Sr., Richfield, QB; Cesar Lemus, Jr., North Sanpete, WR
Key games
Summit Academy at Juab (Sept. 29); North Sanpete at Richfield (Sept. 29); Juab at Juan Diego (Oct. 6); Summit Academy at Juan Diego (Oct. 13)