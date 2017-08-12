The teams (Last season’s record)

Carbon (0-10) • Season preview

Emery (4-6) • Season preview coming soon

Grantsville (4-7) • Season preview coming soon

Judge Memorial (0-10) • Season preview

Morgan (9-4) • Season preview coming soon

Union (2-8) • Season preview coming soon

The breakdown

After a couple of playoff runs, Morgan may have picked the right year to retool and again reach such heights by season’s end. The Trojans are favored, but Grantsville and Judge are playing in a classification with similarly sized schools. Emery and Union also should be in the mix.

The favorite

Morgan • “We have to have our younger kids play at a higher level. They’re going to be thrown in the fire a little bit,” says Morgan coach Kovi Christiansen.

The dark horse

Judge • “Depth was the big issue we were dealing with. We were good for about three quarters. All my kids went both ways and they would just tire out,” says coach James Cordova.

Players to watch

Nate Olson, Sr., Carbon, RB; Easton Gordon, Sr., Emery, RB/WR; Brady Arbon, Sr., Grantsville, WR; Parker Edgington, Sr., Judge Memorial, QB/LB; Chase Trussel, Sr., Morgan, LB/TE; Lincoln Labrum, Soph.,Union, QB

Key games

Stansbury at Grantsville (Aug. 31); Ogden at Carbon (Sept. 8); Morgan at Grantsville (Sept. 15); Morgan at Judge (Sept. 22); Judge at Grantsville (Oct. 6); Emery at Grantsville (Oct. 13)

