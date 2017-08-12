The teams (Last season’s record)
Carbon (0-10) • Season preview
Emery (4-6) • Season preview coming soon
Grantsville (4-7) • Season preview coming soon
Judge Memorial (0-10) • Season preview
Morgan (9-4) • Season preview coming soon
Union (2-8) • Season preview coming soon
The breakdown
After a couple of playoff runs, Morgan may have picked the right year to retool and again reach such heights by season’s end. The Trojans are favored, but Grantsville and Judge are playing in a classification with similarly sized schools. Emery and Union also should be in the mix.
The favorite
Morgan • “We have to have our younger kids play at a higher level. They’re going to be thrown in the fire a little bit,” says Morgan coach Kovi Christiansen.
The dark horse
Judge • “Depth was the big issue we were dealing with. We were good for about three quarters. All my kids went both ways and they would just tire out,” says coach James Cordova.
Players to watch
Nate Olson, Sr., Carbon, RB; Easton Gordon, Sr., Emery, RB/WR; Brady Arbon, Sr., Grantsville, WR; Parker Edgington, Sr., Judge Memorial, QB/LB; Chase Trussel, Sr., Morgan, LB/TE; Lincoln Labrum, Soph.,Union, QB
Key games
Stansbury at Grantsville (Aug. 31); Ogden at Carbon (Sept. 8); Morgan at Grantsville (Sept. 15); Morgan at Judge (Sept. 22); Judge at Grantsville (Oct. 6); Emery at Grantsville (Oct. 13)