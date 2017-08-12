The teams (Last season’s record)

Beaver (11-1) • Season preview

Enterprise (8-3) • Season preview coming soon

Grand County (5-7) • Season preview coming soon

North Sevier (1-9) • Season preview

San Juan (9-2) • Season preview coming soon

South Sevier (4-7) • Season preview

The breakdown

The Beavers are coming off back-to-back Class 2A state titles and return 11 starters. They need to find a receiving corps to complement senior QB Porter Hollingshead. Enterprise has exited the playoffs early for three straight seasons, but this team returns 11 starters, while San Juan will debut a new offensive scheme.

The favorite

Beaver • “Being the two-time defending state champions, we are circled on pretty much everyone’s schedule. Every week is a huge game, and we have to be focused and ready each week,” coach Jon Marshall says.

The dark horse

Enterprise • “We have three great quarterbacks,” coach Andy Messersmith says.

Players to watch

Tyson Chisholm, Jr., South Sevier, RB/LB; Dylan Ivins, Sr., San Juan, MLB; Jaylon Gardner, Sr., Enterprise, WR/DE; Manny Perez, Jr., North Sevier, RB/SS; Porter Hollingshead, Sr., Beaver, QB

Key games

South Summit at San Juan (Aug. 18); Delta at Beaver (Sept. 1); Beaver at South Summit (Sept. 8); San Juan at Delta (Sept. 8); Beaver at Enterprise (Oct. 13); Grand County at San Juan (Oct. 13)

