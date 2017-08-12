The teams (Last season’s record)
American Leadership (4-6) • Season preview coming soon
Delta (9-3) • Season preview
Gunnison Valley (3-7) • Season preview coming soon
Millard (0-10) • Season preview
North Summit (4-7) • Season preview coming soon
South Summit (10-2) • Season preview coming soon
The breakdown
The Rabbits return a ton of offensive starters, which should help any growing pains on defense. South Summit, last year’s Class 2A state runner-up, returns ample experience. Of note: The tough opponents for South Summit almost entirely will be encountered on the Wildcats’ home field.
The favorite
Delta • “I think the top teams in 2A are every bit as good as the ones we’ve been playing in 3A,” coach Russ Fowles says.
The dark horse
North Summit • “I want these kids to have the same memories we did. The championships were amazing, the relationships were unreal,” says coach Gary Crittenden.
Players to watch
Owen Huff, Sr., American Leadership, FB/MLB; Dallin Draper, Sr., Delta, RB; Kris Edwards, Sr., Gunnison Valley, QB/DB; Jaxon Wardle, Sr., Millard, RB/LB; Porter Fox, Sr., South Summit, C/DT; Wade Woolstenhume, Sr., North Summit, QB
Key games
Morgan at South Summit (Aug. 25); Delta at Beaver (Sept. 1); Beaver at South Summit (Sept. 8); Delta at South Summit (Sept. 29); North Summit at South Summit (Oct. 12)