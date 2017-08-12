Is the third time the charm for Kanab? The Cowboys will be tough to beat in the region, so the real test will come in the state title game. Kanab is coming off back-to-back losses in the title game, both by single-digit margins. Milford and its four returning offensive linemen, starting QB and top three receivers will give the Cowboys a test. Monticello is out to continue its streak of reaching the postseason, which dates back to 1998.