The teams

Kanab (11-2) • Season preview

Milford (7-4) • Season preview coming soon

Monticello (3-7) • Season preview

Parowan (3-6) • Season preview coming soon

The breakdown

Is the third time the charm for Kanab? The Cowboys will be tough to beat in the region, so the real test will come in the state title game. Kanab is coming off back-to-back losses in the title game, both by single-digit margins. Milford and its four returning offensive linemen, starting QB and top three receivers will give the Cowboys a test. Monticello is out to continue its streak of reaching the postseason, which dates back to 1998.

The favorite

Kanab • “I am thrilled with their work ethic and level of commitment they have shown in the offseason and can’t wait to see them get an opportunity to prove themselves this fall,” coach Bucky Orton says.

The dark horse

Milford • “Our whole team is looking 10 times better this year than we did a year ago at this time,” coach Thane Marshall says.

Players to watch

Tavin Ott, Sr., Kanab, QB; Brayson Wilcox, Sr., Monticello, QB/OLB; Bryson Barnes, Soph., Milford, QB

Key games

Monticello at Grand County (Aug. 18); Kanab at Beaver (Aug. 25); Milford at Layton Christian (Sept. 1); Duchesne at Kanab (Sept. 15); Kanab at Milford (Oct. 6); Milford at Monticello (Oct. 13)

Fans’ poll

