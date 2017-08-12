The teams
Kanab (11-2) • Season preview
Milford (7-4) • Season preview coming soon
Monticello (3-7) • Season preview
Parowan (3-6) • Season preview coming soon
The breakdown
Is the third time the charm for Kanab? The Cowboys will be tough to beat in the region, so the real test will come in the state title game. Kanab is coming off back-to-back losses in the title game, both by single-digit margins. Milford and its four returning offensive linemen, starting QB and top three receivers will give the Cowboys a test. Monticello is out to continue its streak of reaching the postseason, which dates back to 1998.
The favorite
Kanab • “I am thrilled with their work ethic and level of commitment they have shown in the offseason and can’t wait to see them get an opportunity to prove themselves this fall,” coach Bucky Orton says.
The dark horse
Milford • “Our whole team is looking 10 times better this year than we did a year ago at this time,” coach Thane Marshall says.
Players to watch
Tavin Ott, Sr., Kanab, QB; Brayson Wilcox, Sr., Monticello, QB/OLB; Bryson Barnes, Soph., Milford, QB
Key games
Monticello at Grand County (Aug. 18); Kanab at Beaver (Aug. 25); Milford at Layton Christian (Sept. 1); Duchesne at Kanab (Sept. 15); Kanab at Milford (Oct. 6); Milford at Monticello (Oct. 13)