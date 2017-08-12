The teams (Last season’s record)
Altamont (1-9) • Season preview
Duchesne (11-1) • Season preview
Layton Christian (7-4) • Season preview coming soon
Rich (6-5) • Season preview
The breakdown
Every member of the North will play South power Milford in the regular season, and the expected top northern squads — Duchesne, Layton Christian and Rich — will play South favorite Kanab. So unfamiliarity in the postseason is unlikely. It’s also pretty good odds that returning state champion Duchesne will be part of the mix when the Class 1A trophy is handed out.
The favorite
Duchesne • “It’s a football town. We’ve done a lot of good things over the last 10 years. I think most of the people really enjoy it,” coach Jerry Cowan says.
The dark horse
Layton Christian • “I feel like last year, when we got into tough situations, our kids didn’t know how to react,” says coach Andru Jones.
Players to watch
Tallon Kynaston, Jr., Altamont, FB/LB; Jarett Spencer, Sr., Duchesne, QB; Parker Sewell, Sr., Layton Christian, C/DT; Nick Jarman, Sr., Rich, QB/DE
Key games
Duchesne at Kanab (Sept. 15); Rich at Milford (Sept. 15); Milford at Duchesne (Sept. 22); Kanab at Layton Christian (Sept. 22); Rich at Kanab (Sept. 29); Rich at Duchesne (Oct. 6); Layton Christian at Rich (Oct. 13); Layton Christian at Duchesne (Oct. 18)