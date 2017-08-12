1 of 21 View Caption

(Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brighton mascots playfully ran off with cheerleaders as Brighton hosted rival B... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brighton WR Simi Fehoko catches this pass during second half play. Brighton bea... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brighton DB Dylan Pearmain leaps to intercept a pass in the end zone intended f... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) The nearly full moon rises just ahead of kickoff at Brighton. Jordan led Bright... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Bingham players during pre-game warm ups under a rainbow as Brighton hosted riv... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Bingham player practice under the threatening weather as Brighton hosted rival ... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brighton High School leads Herriman High School 9-7 at the half during the 2015 sea... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Bingham player practice under the threatening weather as Brighton hosted rival ... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) The game between 5A rivals Brighton and Bingham was halted for thirty minutes e... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Herriman's Jake Jutkins makes a touchdown in the second quarter. Brighton High Scho... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brighton celebrates what they thought was a team interception. Brighton High School... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brighton High School leads Herriman High School 9-7 at the half during the 2015 sea... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brighton football field, Wednesday, August 8, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brighton football field, Wednesday, August 8, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brighton football field, Wednesday, August 8, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brighton football field, Wednesday, August 8, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brighton football field, Wednesday, August 8, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brighton football field, Wednesday, August 8, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brighton football field, Wednesday, August 8, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brighton football field, Wednesday, August 8, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brighton football field, Wednesday, August 8, 2017.