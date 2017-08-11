In the trenches • The new coach notes that his team was senior-heavy last year, and the opposite this time around. A pair of juniors will lead the way on the lines, with Victor Leal (6-2, 230) at center and Jackson Rose (6-1, 210) next to him at guard. Rose will double on the defensive side as either a defensive end or outside linebacker. Look for big senior Diego Leal (5-11, 350) to get plenty of time on the D-line at a tackle or nose guard spot. “We’ve also got some younger kids that are bigger,” Thompson said. “We’ll let them play some.”