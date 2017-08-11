Teams that only return four starters out of 22 offensive and defensive positions generally are considered a major rebuild.
But Lone Peak opponents aren’t likely to think that way about the Knights. And current Lone Peak members are intent on continuing their winning ways.
That includes new coach Bart Brockbank.
“You come to Lone Peak and you expect to compete. I’m sure, when the Friday night lights first turn on, we will make some of those mistakes due to inexperience,” Brockbank said. “That will be our challenge. But it is a very talented group.”
Lone Peak fell in the state championship game for a second consecutive year when Bingham claimed the Class 5A trophy in 2016. It was Herriman that upended the Knights in the 2015 finale.
Brockbank expects to be a contender when the classification honors are handed out.
“We were senior-heavy last year, but we also had a lot of juniors who prepped the seniors” in practice, Brockbank said. “Now it’s a case of next man up.”
LONE PEAK KNIGHTS
Coach • Bart Brockbank, first year
Last season • 12-2, 6-0 in Region 4; Advanced to Class 5A championship
State championships • 2011
Other state title game appearances • 2002, 2004, 2015, 2016
2017 SCHEDULE
Aug. 18 • at Herriman, 7 p.m.
Aug. 25 • at Dixie, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 • Lehi, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 • Highland, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 • at Kearns, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 • American Fork, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 • at Bingham, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 • Westlake, 7 p.m.
Oct. 12 (Thurs.) • at Pleasant Grove, 7 p.m.
Behind center • The new coach has confidence in his potential quarterbacks, but both senior Brock Jones (6 foot 1, 170 pounds) and junior Braden Siri (6-2, 165) lack meaningful signal-caller experience at the varsity level. Jones would have had a chance to start on varsity when then-QB Dakota Hansen got hurt late in the 2016 season, but he was injured in a JV game the day before. One valuable asset Lone Peak does have returning is junior running back Kobe Freeman (6-0, 195), who won the job late last season. Look for junior Mason Wade (6-1, 220) and senior M.J. Patane (5-11, 220) also to get opportunities to rush the ball.
Ball hawks • Senior wide receiver Brigham Trowbridge (5-9, 170) will be an important component in the slot in the Knights’ spread offense. Athletic seniors Cody Collins (6-1, 180) and Carson Stosich (6-0, 175), who was beset by injuries a year ago, will get plenty of opportunities to catch balls. Wade and Patane also should be good targets. Stosich is talented enough that his ability to snare the football will be used defensively at free safety.
In the trenches • BYU recruit Connor Pay (6-6, 310) is a returning stalwart on the offensive line, although he’ll swap sides by moving from right to left tackle. On the other side, J.T. Siri (6-4, 220) started three games last season and will be at right tackle, while the other three spots on the O-line are up for grabs. “We’ve got good talent, but we’re just starting to work it through,” Brockbank said. On the defensive front, the two end positions are secure with junior Michael Daley (6-2, 220) and senior Kevin West (6-5, 225), the latter having started in the playoffs and state championship game. Wade and senior Jonah Vimahi (6-1, 210) are possibilities for time at defensive tackle.
Hit men • Senior Andrew Ostler (5-10, 185) will get the call at middle linebacker after playing about half the time last season. Thomas Bateman (6-2, 180) should provide a solid presence at outside linebacker after making 58 tackles as a junior. Another outside libebacker, Logan Greer (6-2, 195), is a tough presence for the Knights, although he will be out for the first part of the season recuperating from a torn meniscus.
Key returners • Connor Pay, Sr. (OT); Kobe Freeman, Jr. (RB); Andrew Ostler, Sr. (MLB); Carson Stosich, Sr. (WR/FS)
Key losses • Ryan Schoen, OL; Seth Larson, DL; Ethan Schofield, OL; Dakota Hansen, QB
The next wave • Kevin West, Sr. (DE); J.T. Siri, Sr. (OT); Brock Jones, Sr. (QB); Brigham Trowbridge, Sr. (WR)