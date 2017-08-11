In the trenches • BYU recruit Connor Pay (6-6, 310) is a returning stalwart on the offensive line, although he’ll swap sides by moving from right to left tackle. On the other side, J.T. Siri (6-4, 220) started three games last season and will be at right tackle, while the other three spots on the O-line are up for grabs. “We’ve got good talent, but we’re just starting to work it through,” Brockbank said. On the defensive front, the two end positions are secure with junior Michael Daley (6-2, 220) and senior Kevin West (6-5, 225), the latter having started in the playoffs and state championship game. Wade and senior Jonah Vimahi (6-1, 210) are possibilities for time at defensive tackle.