Behind center • One reason why Wakley (6 foot 2, 190 pounds) shouldn’t be concerned about a more run-oriented attack is because he’s likely to be a big ballcarrier himself. In fact, Wakley led the team with 1,356 yards on the ground last year. “He likes to run the ball,” Teriipaia said. “He’s one tough SOB. We’re glad he’s on our side.” Wakley did throw for 38 touchdowns in 2016, but the plan is get Jacob Shaver (5-9, 180) the ball through traditional handoffs. Shaver played as a slot receiver as well as cornerback last year, but the new coach plans on making running back his sole position.