Don’t be surprised if new coach Ross Arnold preaches versatility and adaptability during Fremont practices.
“Something we try to teach our players at one point or another is that if you truly want to be a great player, you have to get out of your comfort zone,” Arnold said.
If anyone had grown accustomed to an assistant coach’s routine, it was Arnold. He spent 20 years on the Fremont coaching staff and was taken by surprise when longtime coach Kory Bosgieter called it quits.
It was time to practice what he preached when he was offered the job.
“It’s forced me to get out of my comfort zone and do some things I normally wouldn’t have to do,” Arnold said. “It’s busy. It’s been like a whirlwind since April. But it’s good.”
The tradition at Fremont means that the Silver Wolves faithful won’t necessarily be anticipating a transition period. Even with only two returning starters on offense and four on defense, Arnold said the expectation remains to contend for a region championship and advance in the playoffs.
“I’m excited. We don’t return many varsity starters,” Arnold said. “That being said, we have players. We just have to get that varsity experience fast.”
FREMONT SILVER WOLVES
Coach • Ross Arnold, first year
Last season • 11-2, 6-1 in Region 1; Advanced to Class 5A state semifinals
Title game appearances • 1995, 2010, 2011
2017 SCHEDULE
Aug. 18 • Brighton, 7 p.m.
Aug. 25 • Pleasant Grove, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 • at Bonneville, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 • at Layton, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 • Davis, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 • at Northridge, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 • at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Oct. 5 (Thurs.) • Weber, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 • Clearfield, 7 p.m.
Behind center • Dynamic Saxton Morby graduated, so the quarterbacking duties will go to senior Dawson Sanford (5 foot 11, 150 pounds). “I told him he doesn’t need to be Saxton, he needs to be Dawson,” Arnold said. “He needs to take control of the offense, be good at our read-game and take care of the ball.” Players with different styles will be the primary ballcarriers, with juniors Jay Scott (5-9, 225) and Carson Sandoval (5-6, 155) sharing time at running back. Sandoval is smaller but quick, while Scott is a bruiser. “He’s a load to bring down,” Arnold said. “He always falls forward.”
Ball hawks • It’ll be hard to replace Haze Hadley, who caught nearly 100 passes and accounted for more than 1,000 yards, but Fremont has senior Cade Hadley (5-9, 160). This Hadley can line up in multiple positions, and the Silver Wolves also have junior tight end Chaedon Dayton (6-3, 200), who is a big target on offense. Also watch for Jake Douglas (6-0, 165), a senior wideout who also will utilize his instincts for the ball as a defensive back, where he started last season.
In the trenches • The Silver Wolves have only two returning starters on offensive line, and one is awfully hard not to notice. Senior Owen Stewart (6-8, 315), according to Arnold, is growing into his body and usually will line up at left tackle. “He’s pretty flexible for being as big as he is,” the coach said. “He plays basketball too, and that’s helping his footwork.” Fellow returner Tony Bodily (6-1 245) also is a senior and will be pivotal with his experience at center. The personnel for the defensive line is pretty new and mostly underclassmen, but senior Dakota Thompson (6-2, 185) did start at defensive end the last half of last season.
Hit men • Heston Hobbs (5-11, 185) was part of 130 tackles last year to lead Fremont. The good news is that he returns to middle linebacker as a senior. “He comes downhill fast, reads great,” Arnold said. “It’s nice to have him back.” Dayton was a sophomore starter at outside linebacker where he contributed 68 tackles. Hadley also will go both ways, manning safety. “He’ll come up and hit you,” Arnold said.
Key returners • Heston Hobbs, Sr. (LB); Jay Scott, Jr. (RB/LB); Chaedon Dayton, Jr. (TE/LB); Owen Stewart, Sr. (OT)
Key losses • Saxton Morby, QB/CB; Austin Freeman, RB; Haze Hadley, WR/SS; Noah Stanger, FS
The next wave • Kendrick Bolos, Jr. (DB); Chase Edsinger, Jr. (CB); Lex Peterson, Sr. (OG); Jake Jarnigan, Sr. (OG)