In the trenches • The Silver Wolves have only two returning starters on offensive line, and one is awfully hard not to notice. Senior Owen Stewart (6-8, 315), according to Arnold, is growing into his body and usually will line up at left tackle. “He’s pretty flexible for being as big as he is,” the coach said. “He plays basketball too, and that’s helping his footwork.” Fellow returner Tony Bodily (6-1 245) also is a senior and will be pivotal with his experience at center. The personnel for the defensive line is pretty new and mostly underclassmen, but senior Dakota Thompson (6-2, 185) did start at defensive end the last half of last season.