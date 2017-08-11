In the trenches • The Cavemen should be solid up front with three starters back on the offensive line. Senior Braydin Shipp (6-7, 300) is a load at left tackle, while senior Ian Filoso (6-4, 300) is back from a broken foot at center. Meanwhile, senior Bradon Adair (6-2, 240) is a returning starter at a guard spot. The one defensive regular back is junior Jonah Leung-Wai (6-2, 300), who started every game at nose guard. Senior defensive end James Vanderbeek (6-3, 225) didn’t play last year but is “a really good athlete and super-hard worker,” according to his coach, who also has extra personnel in senior Blaze Fonua (6-2, 305) and senior Wyatt Robinson (6-3, 230) who can play on either side of the ball.