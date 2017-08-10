In the trenches • The defensive front for the Thunder has some stability with senior Cameron Byrd (6-1, 265) at tackle. At the end positions are senior returning starter John Grande (6-3, 195) at one side and Stephen Kanuch (6-0, 255) at the other. Furey also is a good option for a pass rusher. Byrd may be the best true lineman, and he also will play left tackle on the offensive line. At right tackle, it’ll be Noah Smith (6-2, 280), who also could move to guard and see some action at defensive tackle.