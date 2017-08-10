Ball hawks • Bartholomew has an arsenal of wideouts with experience. Sione Moa (6-1, 165), Hudson Schenck (5-7, 125) and Braedon Iverson (6-5, 170) are all juniors. Schenck led the team with 40 catches for 562 yards last season. Ali Carrillo (6-0, 180) is a senior who got hurt a year ago, which kept him out of a starting job at wideout. At tight end, juniors Josh Carter (6-1, 190) and Brandt Opheikens (6-3, 180) are big bodies who the coach said are good route runners as well. Defensively, safety Cy Denney (5-11, 155) and cornerback Ryan Hogge (5-10, 150) both recorded interceptions in 2016 and are back for their senior seasons, while Moa and Iverson also can be expected to step up in the defensive backfield.