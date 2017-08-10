Ball hawks • Erekson calls senior Taylor Larsen (5-11, 185) “our Mr. Everything” and said he wouldn’t mind having a clone of him at every spot on the field. Larsen’s productivity was limited when he broke his collarbone against Hillcrest, but he’s tabbed to start in the slot this year. Senior Briggs Binford (6-2, 185) will line up wide after leading the team in reception yardage a year ago. Returning to the other side is senior Yioti Karahalios (6-2, 205). On defense, Anish Singh (6-1, 165) is a senior cornerback who also might see time on offense. “He had the biggest interceptions at the biggest moments,” Erekson said.