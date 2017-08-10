One old adage is that you have to beat them all to win a championship. That’s all well and good, but Skyline wouldn’t have minded skipping out on East High in the first round of last year’s Class 4A state playoffs.
The Eagles and new coach Zac Erekson lost a couple of region games by scant margins — four points to Hillcrest and three to Kearns — and ended up fourth in Region 6.
“That was the difference between being second and fourth in region,” Erekson said.
Good enough for the playoffs.
But the reward was a match against region champion East. The Leopards proceeded to scorch Skyline 70-20 in the opening round and went on to repeat as state champion.
But there was a time when Skyline was the team to be avoided in the postseason, and Erekson plans on getting the Eagles back to the level that won them 14 state championships.
“I’ve got to know the kids, they’ve got to know me and how I do things,” Erekson said. “A lot of people say it’s cliche to always talk about that [winning state championships]. But our kids see it every day. To have fully reached our potential, well we’ve done that when we’re holding the trophy at Rice-Eccles Stadium.”
SKYLINE EAGLES
Coach • Zac Erekson, second year
Last season • 4-6, 2-3 in Region 6; Advanced to Class 4A opening round
State championships • 1967, 1969, 1970, 1976, 1977, 1979, 1990, 1993, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2005
Other title game appearances • 1987, 1991, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003
2017 SCHEDULE
Aug. 18 • at Cottonwood, 7 p.m.
Aug. 25 • at Granger, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 • Brighton, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 • Kearns, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 • at West, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 • at Lehi, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 • Highland, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 • Murray, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 • at Skyline, 7 p.m.
Behind center • The Eagles run what Erekson dubs a run-first spread, but he has a capable passer in senior quarterback Tommy McGrath (6 foot 3, 180 pounds), who started six games last season. “We’re working on him taking care of the ball,” Erekson said. Skyline fans will find senior Saione Matagi (5-11, 180) at running back. After starting at tailback initially, Matagi got hurt in the first game and eventually gained 466 yards although injuries hampered his effort. “When he’s healthy, in my opinion, he’s one of the best in the state,” Erekson said.
Ball hawks • Erekson calls senior Taylor Larsen (5-11, 185) “our Mr. Everything” and said he wouldn’t mind having a clone of him at every spot on the field. Larsen’s productivity was limited when he broke his collarbone against Hillcrest, but he’s tabbed to start in the slot this year. Senior Briggs Binford (6-2, 185) will line up wide after leading the team in reception yardage a year ago. Returning to the other side is senior Yioti Karahalios (6-2, 205). On defense, Anish Singh (6-1, 165) is a senior cornerback who also might see time on offense. “He had the biggest interceptions at the biggest moments,” Erekson said.
In the trenches • Defensive end Nifai Tonga (6-3, 210) got second-team all-region honors in only his second year of playing football last year. He is back for his senior year. But the defensive and offensive lines still are being sorted out. One player who should help along the process is senior Dax Lowe (5-10, 195), who enters his fourth year on the varsity for Skyline and will be the starting center.
Hit men • Senior Kendrick Williams (6-2, 210) is an outside safety, “but always in the box,” Erekson said. “He’s an emotional leader, the most competitive kid we have.” The Eagles will have support on the backline with Larsen at free safety. And Skyline might need the secondary help, although the Eagles do have one returner at linebacker in senior Jaxson Waite (6-1, 200), who enters his third year of starting.
Key returners • Taylor Larsen, Sr. (WR/FS); Kendrick Williams, Sr. (SS); Saione Matagi, Sr. (RB); Tommy McGrath, Sr. (QB)
Key losses • Seth Kaelin, RB; Ben Knight, WR; Jeffrey Parcell, WR
The next wave • Chris Dudley, Jr. (WR/S); Miles Bennett, Sr. (CB); Jacob Walker, So. (OL); Hayden Hanson, Jr. (WR/S)