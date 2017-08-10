In the trenches • While the offensive line has lost a lot of the size that it has enjoyed in years past, it’s been filled with speed and athleticism. Juniors Dalton Slone and Payton Smith return to the front five after starting as sophomores last season, and 6-foot-2, 325-pound senior Mercy Matautia will be getting back onto the field after missing last season to injury. Without a lot of returning talent on the defensive front, juniors Justin Lacefield, Garrett Ransom, Isaiah Huber and others will have to fill the voids.