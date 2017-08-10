Ball hawks • Kauwe and Maldonado also are the returning receivers who gained the most yards and figure to be sent out from the backfield for more. The Vikings also return junior Easton Fowler (5-8, 150) to the wideout set, and Wootton is particularly excited about a full season from junior Dayne Christiansen (5-8, 180), who adds speed from the slot. Christiansen only played three games because of a hamstring injury, but he managed to pull in 389 yards receiving in those contests. Maldonado and Christiansen also are slated for regular time in the defensive backfield, where returning senior strong safety Ty Smith (6-1, 150) made three picks a year ago.