The vagaries of competing in a well-balanced, solid league means that everyone has a shot — A shot at the top and a shot at the bottom.
Northridge coach Braden Mitchell has thought of that several times since inheriting the Knights’ job from Erik Thompson, who left for Ogden High after 13 years at Northridge.
“There’s days I look at our kids and think, ‘We’ve got a chance for a region championship,’” Mitchell said. “But sometimes I think, ‘Hey, we could be really good and still be a fifth seed.’”
Even though it’s Mitchell’s first head coaching job and the region has changed membership with realignment, the newcomer is actually in a good position to judge his team.
This is Mitchell’s ninth year at Northridge, his alma mater in 2008. And as he notes, the current region composition is much the same as it was a few years ago.
Because the Knights did not have a load of seniors last year, this year’s edition has ample returning experience, which the coach hopes will catapult his team into the postseason.
“It’s something I wasn’t expecting. I thought Erik would be here for a long time, and I was happy being the offensive coordinator,” Mitchell said. “I debated it a lot, went back and forth whether I was ready for this. I thought after a long time that, ‘Hey, I don’t know if I’ll ever be fully ready, but this is a great opportunity.’
“I get stick to where I’ve been. I tell people I’ve been a Northridge Knight since 2005 [when he was in high school]. This is kind of the place I’ve grown up.”
NORTHRIDGE KNIGHTS
Coach • Braden Mitchell, first year
Last season • 4-7, 3-3 in Region 1; Advanced to Class 5A first round
State championships • 2000, 2001, 2002
2017 SCHEDULE
Aug. 18 • at Viewmont, 7 p.m.
Aug. 25 • Bonneville, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 • at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 • Weber, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 • at Clearfield, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 • Fremont, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 • Layton, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 • at Davis, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 (Wed.) • at Woods Cross, 7 p.m.
Behind center • Replacing a player like graduated Nathan Udy, who threw for almost a 1,000 yards and ran for 1,448 yards, may be a task split among more than one player. New quarterback Jackson Murphy (6 foot, 160 pounds) did benefit from Udy’s versatility a year ago. He also passed for more than 500 yards in his junior season when Udy was lined up away from center. Senior Hunter Harris (5-7, 150) is a shifty runner and got a chance to carry the ball 64 times last year, and fellow senior rusher Brevin Perkins (6-1, 180) also will take a more regular place in the backfield.
Ball hawks • Perkins is a returning starter in the secondary who is joined by a pair of players with a penchant for the football. Senior Josiah Kelly (5-9, 170) is called a lockdown corner by Mitchell, while senior Lawrence Yarbrough Jr. is characterized as a “robber in the middle” by his coach. Offensively, several candidates are vying for time at wide receiver, and the Knights also have the services of Isaiah Atkinson (6-2, 215) at tight end, where the senior runs crisp routes and is considered a solid pass catcher.
In the trenches • The defensive line might be the strongest part of the Northridge squad, and senior Tavis Fitzgerald (5-10, 215) has the ability to play either at an end or tackle position. Jacob Rhoades (6-0, 180) also is a returning starter. The O-line also is in good shape, where the Knights return three starters. Senior Jack Stuart (6-0, 290) is a big center and might be flanked by Korgan Green (6-0, 215), a senior who started at guard but can shift to tackle. Matt Adamson (5-10, 240) also brings experience to the line, where’ll play at tackle.
Hit men • Carson Stokes (6-1, 180) is a junior who saw limited playing time last year, but has a “great feel for the ball and natural ability” at linebacker, according to Mitchell. Seniors Kade Worthen (5-11, 160) and Nakoa Sadang (5-10, 160) have similar physiques and backgrounds as special teams players. Worthen is set for linebacker duty, while the coaching staff will determine whether Sadang should be at defensive back or linebacker. “He can come up and make a play,” Mitchell said. “We’re just trying to find the best fit.”
Key returners • Jackson Murphy, Sr. (QB); Tavis Fitzgerald, Sr. (DL); Jacob Rhoades, Jr. (DE/LB); Hunter Harris, Sr. (WR)
Key losses • Ethan Udy, QB/FS; Ryan Orton, LB; Malachi Uasila’a (RB); Harold Moran, LB
The next wave • Kade Worthen, Sr. (LB); Nakoa Sadang, Sr. (LB/DB); Brevin Perkins, Sr. (RB); Isaiah Atkinson, Sr. (TE)