Behind center • Replacing a player like graduated Nathan Udy, who threw for almost a 1,000 yards and ran for 1,448 yards, may be a task split among more than one player. New quarterback Jackson Murphy (6 foot, 160 pounds) did benefit from Udy’s versatility a year ago. He also passed for more than 500 yards in his junior season when Udy was lined up away from center. Senior Hunter Harris (5-7, 150) is a shifty runner and got a chance to carry the ball 64 times last year, and fellow senior rusher Brevin Perkins (6-1, 180) also will take a more regular place in the backfield.