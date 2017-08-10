In the trenches • If the promise on the offensive line comes through, the skill position players might be looking at plenty of holes. Jaren Kump (6-5, 265) has sought-after size and skill on the collegiate level, and the senior will start at offensive tackle. Senior Braxton Pearce (6-1, 250) got the start at center for the last three games of 2016, and he’ll have fellow senior returner Tyson Martin (6-4, 290) alongside at guard. Karter Shaw (6-4, 285) also is a big senior returning starter at tackle. Pearce, Kump and Shaw also are regulars at defensive tackle and will be joined by David Fotu (6-6, 275) a sizable menace to foes at defensive end.