Watching a football game at Monument Valley High School is something to be savored.
As the sun sets behind the stands, the famous nearby sandstone formations turn various shades of red. Some fans park pickup trucks on the east side and watch the game from there. And few football concession stands in the state offer Navajo tacos.
The Cougars, who play an independent schedule consisting mostly of teams from the Four Corners area, always have trouble with player numbers. But if they stay healthy, they can enjoy a winning record.
“We will be pretty good,” acting Monument Valley coach Fred Nelson said. “We have more players out who are more dedicated. Our weightlifting started early.”
MONUMENT VALLEY COUGARS
Acting coach • Fred Nelson
Last season • 4-3
2017 SCHEDULE
Aug. 24 • at Monticello
Sept. 1 • at Many Farms (Ariz.)
Sept. 15 • Wayne
Sept. 21 • at Kayenta JV (Ariz.)
Sept. 29 • Newcomb (N.M.)
Oct. 6 • Red Mesa (Ariz.)
Oct. 17 • at San Juan JV
Oct. 27 • Whitehorse
Behind center • Christopher Interpreter, who saw some action last year, will move into the starting role for the first time. Passing is his strong suit. Tanner Sidneyginny will back him up.
Ball hawks • Roderick Cly, Renaldo Black and Andriano Mann should give Interpreter some good targets. When not playing quarterback, Sidneyginny will play tight end.
In the trenches • Nelson said this is the big problem area for the Cougars this year, with most of last year’s starters gone. Jeremy Yellowhair, Tommy Kaytso and Tyler Clyde will have to step up.
Hit men • Kahleo Atene and Cleve Arena are the leading tacklers returning from last year’s team.
Key losses • Nelson said “most of the line” figures in that category.
The next wave • In a school that struggles with numbers, freshmen Kaytso and Elias Atene should see action this season.