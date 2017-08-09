The memory of a state championship quickly fades when it’s followed by a 1-9 campaign.
The Grizzlies were forced to go extremely young last season after losing multiple key contributors to graduation.
“Last year wasn’t what anyone wanted or expected,” Grizzlies coach Jayson Anderson said. “This community has had a lot of success, and there’s a strong tradition of a successful football team. And we didn’t live up to that.”
The disparity in size and experience quickly became apparent. The Logan defense allowed more than 36 points per game last season.
But there’s always a silver lining to going young. The 2017 Grizzlies return several starters on both sides of the ball, and they’re eager to show the new all-northern Region 12 that they can reclaim their former glory.
“The kids did a really good job of trying to prepare for this season and put last year behind them,” Anderson said. “It’s a new region and every game means just a little bit more than other games in the past. It’s almost like there’s a rivalry game every week, and we’re excited for the opportunity. It’s a fun environment to be in, and we just need to be better than we were in order to compete every week.”
LOGAN GRIZZLIES
Coach • Jayson Anderson
Last season • 1-9, 1-6 in Class 3AA North
State championships • 1978, 1988, 1989, 2000, 2005, 2007, 2011, 2015
Other title game appearances • 1956, 2003
2017 SCHEDULE
Aug. 18 • Bonneville, 7 p.m.
Aug. 25 • Park City, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 • at Ogden, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 • at Woods Cross, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 • at Green Canyon, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 • Ridgeline, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 • Sky View, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 • at Mountain Crest, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 • at Bear River, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 • Payson, 7 p.m.
Behind center • Senior Paden Stokes and sophomore Kade Thornley are competing for the starting quarterback role, but Anderson is confident that both would make viable options. Thornley, who started at running back as a freshman last season, will remain in the backfield either way and be joined by senior Spencer Nuzman. Some more young running backs will look to break into the rotation.
Ball hawks • Tight end/wide receiver Brandon Dodd (6 foot 3, 215 pounds) will look to showcase his skill and athletic ability that earned him a lacrosse scholarship to the Air Force Academy. Junior Charlie Jensen (6-2) is another big receiver who returns as the team’s second-leading receiver last season. Senior Landon Corbett (5-6) will be a valuable ball-catcher as a slotback, and senior safety Jace Perry will look to improve on his team-leading five interceptions from last season.
In the trenches • Two of the standout leaders on the line will be senior Josh Atuatasi and junior Andrew Wallace, who returns after missing all of last season. Junior Kyle Truex and sophomore Tennyson Hadfield also will start in the front five with the center position still being hashed out. Atuatasi and Wallace also will be featured starters on the defensive front, with senior Jose Romero and youngsters like freshman David Atuatasi and sophomore Isaac Hopkins subbing into the rotation.
Hit men • Tackling is the defensive area that the Grizzlies need the most improvement upon from last year, according to Anderson. Senior Spencer Nuzman has been the tone setter for the defense in the offseason, and other defenders like Brandon Dodd and Kade Rice will help establish a hard-hitting reputation for the Grizzlies defense.
Key returners • Robbie Ballam, Sr. (RB/FS); Charlie Jensen, Jr. (WR); Eric Donaldson, Jr. (WR); Kade Rice, Jr. (LB/TE)
Key losses • Kaden Jones, WR (360 yards, 1 TD); Blake Patterson, SS/LB (76 tackles, 1 sack)
The next wave • Isaac Larsen, Fr. (DB); Jalen Sargent, Fr. (WR/DB); David Atuatasi, Fr. (DL/OL)