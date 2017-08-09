Juab held an early lead against eventual state champion Juan Diego but saw the Soaring Eagle pull away in their playoff game last season.
The Wasps will get a closer look at the Soaring Eagle this season after they move to the Class 3A South. Summit Academy also will join them in the 3A South.
“It’s going to be a tough region with the addition of those two schools,” Juab coach Mike Bowring said. “But we’re just trying to focus on us and keep our nose to the grindstone to be the best team that we can be.”
With question marks at quarterback, the offensive line and defensive backfield still to be answered, it won’t be a walk in the park for the Wasps to return to the playoffs. But that’s what Bowring said is the most exciting part of the job, finding the next batch of talent.
“We lost a lot of great seniors last year, but we’ve got guys that we think can step in and fill those roles right away,” he said. “That’s always exciting to see as a coach is who is going to step up where. You know there are going to be some kids that rise up, so it’s just fun to see that happen. And we’re going to need it in some spots where we don’t have a lot of experience.”
JUAB WASPS
Coach • Mike Bowring, 14th season
Last season • 8-4, 5-0 in Class 3A South; Def. Emery 35-14, lost to Juan Diego 61-36 in 3A state semifinals
State title game appearances • 1997, 2004, 2014
2017 SCHEDULE
Aug. 18 • Delta, 7 p.m.
Aug. 25 • Cedar City, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 • at Salem Hills, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 • at Ben Lomond, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 • Richfield, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 • at Manti, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 • Summit Academy, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 • at Juan Diego, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 • North Sanpete, 7 p.m.
Behind center • Last year’s leading rusher, Joey Aagard, returns for his senior season at fullback and will be spelled by fellow senior Max Gurney, who also started last season. Senior Alex White, who finished second in rushing and receiving yards last season, returns as the starting slotback, while other backs such as senior Tucker Memmott and sophomores Dallan West and Cade Bowring filling out the rotation in the offensive backfield. There’s a battle for the starting quarterback spot between junior Easton Wright and sophomore and Zac Cowan, but coach Bowring is content to let the two underclassmen battle it out until a clear starter is decided. “It’s a good problem to have,” Bowring said. “I’d rather have too many than not enough.”
Ball hawks • Seniors Macray Stevens and Gage Tischner and junior Tanner Wright will be the primary receivers out wide, and they’ll be a big help for the starting quarterback with all three at over 6 feet tall. “We’ve got more guys that will rotate at receiver,” coach Bowring said. “But those three guys will be the ones we’re counting on to be able to go up and get the ball for us.” Seniors Brigham Perry and Bradley Brindley also will be options on the perimeter.
In the trenches • The offensive line is a group that will be replacing the bulk of its starters from last season. Senior Talon Mangelson is the lone returning starter, but fellow seniors Dalton Ulibarri and Jackson Schugk will join him in addition to possible starters Preston White and Rylan Watts. Ulibarri and Schugk also return with experience on the defensive front. The remainder of the rotation on the defensive line still is to be determined.
Hit men • In addition to spelling each other in the offensive backfield, White and Aagard also will fill in for each other at linebacker, with fellow backfield teammate Gurney making his presence felt as an outside linebacker or with his hand in the ground at defensive end. With an inexperienced defensive secondary behind them, the middle of the defense will have to be sharp to keep the ball in front of them.
Key returners • Joey Aagard, Sr. (FB/LB); Alex White, Sr. (SB/LB); Max Gurney, Sr. (FB/LB)
Key losses • Ryker Osborne, QB (1,352 yards, 15 TD); Jakota Snow, WR (439 yards, 6 TD); Ashton Seely, LB (65 tackles, 4 sacks); Austin Elsmore, DB (52 tackles, 4 INT)
The next wave • Reese Darrington, Sr. (FB/LB); Ty Durbin, Jr. (FB/LB); Collin Allred (DB)